Ducab Records Growth for OGP Business With Three Major Contracts for ADNOC Projects

Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Ducab

Ducab has secured three major contracts in Abu Dhabi for the supply of over 5000kms of EHV, HV, MV and LV cables and AAAC overhead conductors for ADNOC related projects in Abu Dhabi. The announcement came on the sidelines of the company’s participation in Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2018.

The new contracts, secured through intense global competition, include the design, manufacturing, and supply of 220kV EHV cables, 132kV High Voltage (HV) along with a range of medium voltage (MV), low voltage (LV) power and control cable systems for the Clean Fuel and Waste-Heat Recovery project that is being delivered through SAMSUNG-CBI. Ducab will also be supplying complete range of cables for the Bab Integrated Facility Project, as well as cables and aluminium overhead conductors from its newly opened DAC factory for ADNOC’s onshore Qusahwira Field Development Phase II Project.

Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Ducab, said: At Ducab, we are committed to be the highest-quality global cable manufacturer, providing smart, safe, and environmentally conscious cable solutions across all business sectors for a continually developing modern world. We are delighted to be the chosen supplier of power cable requirements for these projects as we have invested in developing this full range of cable solutions for the Oil and Gas sector. We believe that the OGP sector will be a key driver for this transformation and will encourage the development of the sector as well as other local sectors such as property, aviation, industry, health, and education—both directly and indirectly—by the gains from the OGP operations.”

Owned equally by Abu Dhabi’s General Holding Corporation (Senaat) and Investment Corporation Dubai (ICD), Ducab has consistently remained at forefront of delivering advanced manufacturing products to meet the unique requirements of the OGP sector, both onshore and offshore, while upholding the highest international quality standards.

Rashed Saud Al Shamsi, Director of Business & Commercial Support at, ADNOC, added: “It is important for ADNOC and its major contractors to work with local solution providers like Ducab who prioritize quality, safety and sustainability. Through our ‘In-Country Value’ program, we are committed to sourcing more goods and services locally and to encouraging the employment of more Emiratis in the private sector. This will support growth and diversification in the UAE, creating more opportunities for both local and international businesses to further participate in ADNOC projects.”

Ducab cables are all designed and produced within the UAE, reducing the traditional need for OGP companies to rely on international suppliers to source their power cabling. The transition to a local supply chain in recent years has provided regional OGP companies with more agility in their infrastructure planning.

To provide a comprehensive “Made in UAE” cabling solutions, Ducab HV, the first dedicated high voltage and extra high voltage power cable manufacturing facility in the Middle East, now operates at the highest voltage used within the region, 1000 times the voltage of the power socket in an ordinary home.

This has made Ducab an ideal partner for In-Country Value programs like those being run by ADNOC. National ICV programs within the manufacturing sector prioritize local supplier selection, development of local talent, and the localization of other critical manufacturing operations. Ducab’s investments in specialized manufacturing capabilities within the UAE have already fostered a new generation of technically skilled workers in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030.

Moreover, Ducab’s PetroBICC cables are designed to meet even the most stringent quality standards, including hydrocarbon resistance and high toxicity levels. This takes into account that cabling in the OGP sector is often deployed in hazardous conditions. Ducab offers both polyamide and lead-sheathed cable construction within its PetroBICC range, designed for on-shore applications, and a full range of rubber cables for offshore applications, supported by technical services and joint supervision during installations.

In addition to its line of dedicated products for the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical sector, Ducab has also developed a portfolio of cables, power control instrumentation cables, joints and terminations, and technical services suitable for use across a number of industries. These special categories include Ducab FlamBICC, the complete Fire Performance cable series; Ducab RuBICC range of rubber cables for flexible applications; Ducab SolarBICC, specifically created for the solar power market; Ducab NuBICC, which has been specially developed and certified for over 60 years operations for the nuclear power generation sector; and Ducab MarineBICC, a range of cables customized for the marine and offshore industry.