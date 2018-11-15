Ducati UAE Signs a Strategic Partnership With Emirates Driving Institute

During the event

Revolutions Accessories, the sole distributor of Ducati superbikes in the UAE, part of Al Masaood LLC, a highly diversified group of businesses, is joining forces with the Emirates Driving Institute (EDI) to offer the unique experience of driving premium Ducati motorcycles after the course of earning a motorbike license.

The partnership was announced during a signing ceremony which was held recently at the Emirates Driving Institute Head Quarters in the presence of Khalifa Abdulla Al Masaood, Board member of Al Masaood LLC.

The scope of the agreement entails providing the latest models of Ducati, the world’s most attractive motorcycle for training to EDI students enrolling in the latter’s one-of-its kind premium motorcycle driving program, the Platinum Riding Course. The collaboration is expected to provide students a true rider’s experience to future safety on track and potentially on the road as well.

“Our mutually beneficial partnership is another opportunity for us to not only widen our network by forging long-term ties with relevant institutions but also to systematically reach out to the growing community of bike enthusiasts in the UAE. Students of EDI, who are planning to purchase a motorbike upon completion of the course, will have an opportunity to experience, early on, the timeless quality and unsurpassable power and standards of the Ducati brand.

“Once our agreement takes into effect, we hope to convince the new prospects that owning Ducati is the wisest investment, Ducati Bikes – in over 60 nations throughout the world these models dominate the dreams of the most ardent motorcycle enthusiasts,” said Khalifa Abdulla Al Masaood, Board member of Al Masaood LLC.

Mr. Amer Ahmed Belhasa, Chairman – EDI group of companies said: "Our vision is to build on our reputation as the leading learner and driver training organization in the Middle East and to remain at the forefront of road safety awareness. The addition of Ducati to our expanding fleet of luxury training vehicles aims to meet the growing interest of heavy bikes in the market. A hands-on training on these bikes has been added to the curriculum of motorcycle course to make our customers well-adapted to the bike mechanics, hence ensuring road safety.”

Al Masaood has successfully created its market position among the leading distributors of iconic automotive brands in the UAE. Al Masaood LLC aims to satisfy motorcycle enthusiasts by offering a full range of products and services for motorcycles; merchandise; riding equipment; parts; and accessories and the best in class service. Through Revolutions Accessories, Ducati is fulfilling the enthusiasm and passion of motorsports riders in the UAE as it vows to further engage this growing community in the country.