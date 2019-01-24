Dwight School Dubai’s All-Girls F1 Team Visit Al Tayer Motors’ Maserati Service Centre

To start the school day, a fleet of luxurious Maserati cars transported the 8th and 9th Grade students from Dwight School Dubai to the Maserati service center for a complete tour of the facility.

Raising the flag for women in motorsports, Dwight School Dubai’s all-girls F1 team, Ultraviolet Racing, paid a special visit to Al Tayer Motors’ Maserati service center. Following their entrance as an all-girls team from the UAE to the global F1 in Schools challenge, the team secured Al Tayer Motors, the official Maserati importer-dealer in the UAE, as a named sponsor.

To start the school day, a fleet of luxurious Maserati cars transported the 8th and 9th Grade students from Dwight School Dubai to the Maserati service center for a complete tour of the facility. Welcomed by Jad Elias, VP Maserati Sales, Mona Sadoun, VP Customer Experience & Marketing, and Paula El Helou, Workshop Manager Maserati & Ferrari from Al Tayer Motors, the team were thrilled to gain insight to aid with their F1 in Schools challenge. Ultraviolet Racing learnt about the heritage of Maserati, the workings of the engines and the aerodynamics of the cars to help them with designing their miniature F1 car for the upcoming competition.

Jad Elias, VP Maserati Sales at Al Tayer Motors said: “We were pleased to welcome Ultraviolet Racing to the service centre and were impressed with their thirst for automotive knowledge. We wish them all the success for the forthcoming F1 in Schools challenge finals and we hope that they inspire other young people, especially females, to become engineers and join the world of motoring and motorsports.”

Armed with knowledge from Maserati, the Ultraviolet Racing team were gifted with branded racing suits for them to wear at their latest Festival of Speed event, taking place on 23rd and 24th January at Dubai Autodrome and Dwight School Dubai to raise awareness for the F1 in Schools challenge.