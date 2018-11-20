Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi Expands to Ethiopia With the Launch of 'La Gare'

La Gare, the dynamic downtown of Addis Abiba boasting one of the largest mixed-use developments in Ethiopia and offering more than 4,000 residences.

Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Eagle Hills - an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, has ventured into the Ethiopian market with the launch of La Gare, the dynamic downtown of Addis Abiba boasting one of the largest mixed-use developments in Ethiopia and offering more than 4,000 residences.

The leading real estate developer organised a launch event in the renowned Addis Ababa La Gare train station, after which the project is named, revealing the masterplan.

Located in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, La Gare represents an integrated community comprising residential, commercial, hospitality, retail and leisure facilities in a single, secure and exclusive setting surrounding a park. The development spans an area of approximately 360,000 sqm in proximity to the Addis Bole International Airport, with a rail line running along its northern edge.

Situated in the city centre, La Gare is anchored by four and five-star hotels supported by retail outlets, offices and residential buildings. The government of Ethiopia, in partnership with Eagle Hills, aims to develop a social housing component within the masterplan, where residential units will be built to permanently accommodate the existing residents currently living in the project site.

Commenting on the expansion, Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, said: “As one of Africa’s hidden gems, Ethiopia is rich in history, culture and natural beauty. Our vision is to bring attention to such locations across the globe, revealing the charm and potential within them and inviting future residents and tourists to consider making new homes for themselves there. In addition to creating a brand-new skyline and city centre, La Gare is set to contribute to the local market by creating jobs, further bolstering market sentiment and energizing the economy.

“La Gare is a project of passion that will be developed on a land of heritage. It will be built upon the historical grounds of La Gare train station that has stood the test of time, and with our project, will live in people’s collective memories for even longer,” Mohamed Alabbar added.

La Gare, translated from French to ‘The Station,’ was the main railway station in Addis Ababa, the terminal station of the first Addis Ababa – Djibouti train line in the Horn of Africa. Completed in 1917, the station was a central part of the capital and the main source of traffic into the city.

A striking skyline with an obvious hierarchy can be seen from several key points within the new city that defines the address. The residential towers and central commercial office buildings are arranged symmetrically around a central arrival driveway which forms the main arrival boulevard.

Situated around the development perimeter, the residential towers form a large central landscaped zone, refreshing and functional for residents to live, work, shop and relax within their community. Parking, circulation, arrival and drop offs, and zoning of various components have been accommodated in a cohesive and fully efficient manner. Retail outlets open into courtyards which are shaded and landscaped in an individual manner, giving identity and distinction within the retail area itself.

The residences will offer spectacular vistas of the surrounding city and the creation of new signature vistas within. Each tower has direct ground level pedestrian access to a social environment with active day and night retail areas.

La Gare’s retail attractions are second to none, seamlessly fitting into a landscaped setting that brings a new lifestyle choice to Ethiopia. A vibrant modern retail and leisure destination in the heart of the city, La Gare’s retail district is set amid elegant plazas and open spaces, with a focus on being pedestrian-friendly. With a wide range of indoor and outdoor food & beverage choices, the retail district also features modern formats that appeal to the new generation of customers. With seamless connectivity, it also offers ample organized parking for visitors.

La Gare serves as a new commercial hub for the city, offering centrally-located Grade A offices and leasehold commercial property. The offices are part of a detailed masterplan that offers a wide range of amenities including retail and F&B outlets, green plazas and four and five-star hotels within walking distance. Defined by excellent connectivity and abundant parking spaces, the commercial offices are elegantly designed and assure a prestigious address for businesses.

Since its founding in 2014, Eagle Hills has realised an impressive growth plan that has seen it enter into agreements to support the redevelopment and reinvigoration of numerous cities in Africa, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

As an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, Eagle Hills has so far achieved a series of significant milestones, with more ambitious plans to be unveiled in the near future.