Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi Reaps Three Awards At the 2018 Arabia Property Awards

Eagle Hills, an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, scooped three awards at the 2018 Arabia Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards.

Palace Fujairah Beach and Fujairah Beach projects competed against top-tier developments and made the wins. Fujairah Beach was awarded in the ‘Mixed-Use Development’ category and the ‘Residential Development’ for Fujairah, whereas the Palace Fujairah Beach project won in the ‘New Hotel Construction & Design’ category for Fujairah.

Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills said: “These wins are a source of immense pride for us and a validation of our efforts in bringing high-quality residential properties to different parts of the world. Both Fujairah Beach and Palace Fujairah Beach will bring recognition to one of the most beautiful Emirates with its rich culture and captivating landscapes. We look forward to witnessing the further prosperity of Fujairah and to offer our residents and investors the best the world of development has to offer.”

Fujairah Beach will be the first residential development in Fujairah with direct access to the beach. The mixed-use development will feature a gated residential community, comprising 80 villas and townhouses available in two, three and four-bedroom layouts. This will include a private beach, a full facility gym, swimming pools, a jogging and bike track, a kids’ play area and lush green spaces.

Palace Fujairah Beach is a five-star hotel and part of the company’s Fujairah Beach master development. It will include 167 spacious rooms and several amenities such as exquisite dining options, select cafes, a full facility gym, a swimming pool and a kids’ pool, a pool bar, a jogging and bike track, kids play areas and world-class meeting centres.

The Arabia Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of 80 industry experts who evaluate properties based on their design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

Since its founding in 2014, Eagle Hills has realized an impressive growth plan that has seen it enter into agreements to support the redevelopment and reinvigoration of numerous cities in Africa, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.