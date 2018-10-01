Eagle Hills Diyar Launches 2-Year Post-Handover Payment Plan on Ready Properties

Property buyers will be provided with a rare opportunity to move into their new homes by the end of 2018.

Eagle Hills Diyar, master-planners of the Kingdom’s iconic waterfront development Marassi Al Bahrain, has announced the launch of a 2-year post-handover payment plan on ready properties in Marassi Residences.

Property buyers will be provided with a rare opportunity to move into their new homes by the end of 2018, while continuing to pay off their purchase in installments over a 2-year period. Buyers who wish to benefit from the payment plan will be required to pay an installment of 30% during the construction phase, with the next installment of 30% to be paid on handover, which will take place in December 2018. The remaining 40% will be paid in installments over a 2-year period post-handover.

The payment plan applies to those wishing to purchase 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartments in Marassi Residences, the development’s first premium residential offering. Located near the beach, residents will be able to be part of a vibrant and dynamic community while enjoying a waterfront lifestyle. Marassi Residences will also provide direct access to Marassi Galleria, dedicated lower level indoor parking, 24-hour security and a host of other amenities such as gyms, adult and children’s pools, recreation rooms as well as access to a two kilometer long beach and promenade.