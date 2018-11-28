Eagle Hills Sharjah and Emirates Creative Society to Host Funfair at Maryam Island

The activities will take place in and around Maryam Island Sales Centre located at Corniche Street, Al Khan near the new Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

In celebration of the 47th UAE National Day, Eagle Hills Sharjah, in collaboration with the Emirates Creative Society, is hosting a funfair at Maryam Island on December 2 from 4 PM up to 8 PM.

Families, friends and the UAE community at large are invited to participate in a fun-filled day inspired by Emirati traditions and culture. Participants will enjoy a range of activities including a National Day march with UAE flags, singing of the national anthem, Emirati food, face and canvas painting, cartoon characters and light shows.

The activities will take place in and around Maryam Island Sales Centre located at Corniche Street, Al Khan near the new Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Eagle Hills Sharjah is a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills, an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company. The company is developing three major projects in Sharjah; Maryam Island, Kalba Waterfront and Palace Al Khan. The projects capture Eagle Hills’ vision for integrated residential, hospitality, retail and lifestyle communities in Sharjah.