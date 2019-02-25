Edamah Approves Plans for Expansion in Support of Bahrain Down Syndrome Society

During the event

In line with its commitment to elevating and supporting the local community and as part of its pursuit to establish increased community partnerships, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) the property arm of the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund; has extended its support to the Bahrain Down Syndrome Society by renewing lease contracts for the Down Syndrome Care Center located in the Company’s building in Adliya. Moreover, Edamah has approved the Association's expansion plans, a requisite to accommodate the continued increase in the number of children with Down Syndrome providing them with the necessary care.

Founded in 1998, Bahrain Down Syndrome Society is a non-profit organization which was officially established 18 years ago today, dedicated to providing the necessary environment of support for people with Down Syndrome, who require special attention and care to overcome issues related to Down Syndrome. Recent statistics indicate that between 20 to 25 cases of Down syndrome come to surface in the Kingdom of Bahrain each year.

Mr. Amin Alarrayed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Edamah, shedding light on Edamah’s strategy in taking this step, revealed, “One of the Edamah’s key building blocks involves continuous efforts to promote the Kingdom through our portfolio of projects, which aim to contributing to the sustainable development of society at large in a holistic manner.”

"Our ethos at Edamah includes our belief in the need to give back to the community, and we are committed and dedicated to supporting the Down Syndrome Society’s humanitarian mission and the honourable service it provides to its members through the development of a much needed system of support and rehabilitation in the Kingdom,” he added.