Edamah Participates in Milken Institute’s MENA Summit 2019

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Bahrain Real Estate Invest ... Disable alert for Milken Institute Follow >

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), has recently participated in the Milken Institute Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Summit 2019, which was held on the 12th and 13th of February, at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mr. Amin Alarrayed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Edamah, formed part of the panel discussion which was held on the second day of the Summit, joining Ron Burkle, Founder of The Yucaipa Companies, Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of Cain International, and Michael S. Meldman, Chairman and CEO of Discovery Land Company. During the panel, several insightful topics were discussed regarding the emerging trends shaping the Real Estate industry today; where the CEO of Edamah touched upon methods companies can adopt in order to maintain resilience and navigate the global downtrend in real estate, faced with various factors such as growing geopolitical uncertainties and technological disruptors

”Sustainable tourism is the future of the real estate industry today. Ultimately, Edamah’s aim to elevate the Kingdom’s urban spaces by developing projects with sustainable elements, to serve the greater community keeping both local residents and tourists in mind,” revealed Mr. Amin Alarrayed.

“Edamah’s projects seek to create lifestyle destinations and enriching experiences for the community, transforming the Kingdom’s property sector and contributing to the diversification of the national economy in line with the Economic 2030 Vision,” he added.

The MENA Summit brought together a curated group of high-profile senior executives, investors, government officials, sovereign wealth fund directors, and philanthropists to discuss, develop, and create solutions to key issues related to modernizing economies and drive development in the region.

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank determined to increase global prosperity by advancing collaborative solutions that widen access to capital, create jobs and build meaning lives through independent, data-driven research, action-oriented meetings, and meaningful policy initiatives.