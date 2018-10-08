EITC and Netflix Announce Omnichannel Content Partnership

Anthony Shiner, Chief Digital Lifestyle and Innovation Officer, EITC

In a market first, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) announced a partnership with streaming pioneer Netflix to bring the world’s best global entertainment straight to its customers’ fingertips. The association will enable du and Virgin Mobile customers to enjoy Netflix across TV and mobile services.

Anthony Shiner, Chief Digital Lifestyle and Innovation Officer, EITC, said: “Our partnerships are key catalysts in making EITC a world-class organisation and facilitating growth plans in the UAE. We are dedicated to offering added value and convenience through up-to-date entertainment solutions, whether it is streaming movies and shows on our customers’ devices or paying bills through our app. Our collaboration with Netflix is another milestone in our digital vision and innovation roadmap.”

Starting in October, EITC’s du and Virgin Mobile customers will enjoy Netflix on “second screens”, paying for the service through their mobile bills. Consistent with the telco’s aim to curate premium and exclusive content to enhance its entertainment offerings, there are many more exciting developments to come.