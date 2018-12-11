Emaar Launches Business Development Operations in China

Emaar, the developer of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the upcoming Dubai Creek Tower, has commenced business development operations in China.

Follow > Disable alert for Xi Jinping Disable alert for Emaar Follow >

Emaar, the developer of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the upcoming Dubai Creek Tower, has commenced business development operations in China. This follows the announcement in July of the company’s expansion to the country, coinciding with the coinciding with the historic visit of President Xi Jinping of China to the UAE.

Emaar has a team of dedicated business development professionals in the country, specially recruited from China, and has started the design and fit-out of two premium offices in CBD of Beijing and Shanghai.

In addition to promoting the UAE and Dubai as a high-growth investment destination, the two Emaar showrooms will showcase the flagship and ongoing premium lifestyle, shopping and hospitality developments in Dubai, like The Dubai Mall and Address Hotels as well as touristic destinations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo.

The diverse international educational opportunities such as New York University and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi – a keen requirement by Chinese investors in property – as well as the healthcare amenities that are available close to Emaar’s communities are highlighted at the state-of-the-art showrooms.

Emaar aims to work with the UAE embassy in China to promote the nation’s appeal to Chinese investors, with guidance from HE Ali Obaid Al Daheri, UAE Ambassador to China, who has been actively promoting UAE-China ties, by fostering trade relations and tourism, as well as highlighting the UAE’s appeal as an investment hub.

Emaar is also expanding its premium luxury hotel and serviced residences brand, Address Hotels + Resorts, to China. Address branded hotels will open in key cities in the country, building on the familiarity that the brand enjoys among Chinese tourists. Today, Emaar’s hotels are among the most-preferred by Chinese visitors, given their central location and access to lifestyle destinations such as The Dubai Mall.

Emaar’s expansion to China complements the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ announced by President Xi Jinping, in which the UAE will have a significant part to play. Chinese visitors can enjoy visa-on-arrival and have effortless connectivity with the city with Emirates operating to the key cities in China.