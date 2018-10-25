Emaar Launches Collective 2.0, a Contemporary Social Hub for the Young and Trendy

Collective 2.0 at Dubai Hills Estate.

Following the sell-out customer response to Collective, the first co-living community in Dubai Hills Estate, the serene, lush lifestyle destination located only 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and City Walk, Emaar has unveiled its second phase - Collective 2.0.

Enabling customers to stop renting and start owning, the Collective 2.0 homes start at AED 664,888 for a one-bedroom with an innovative monthly payment plan with significant demand expected for the trend-setting residences. A contemporary social hub, Collective 2.0 homes are ideal for millennials, young professionals and entrepreneurs seeking an all-inclusive ’work-live-play’ environment.

Collective 2.0 builds on the huge success of the fast-selling phase with a more prime address. In addition to having the perfect location for a chic urban lifestyle within Dubai Hills Estate’s masterplan, Collective 2.0 is nestled alongside Rove Hotel and Business Park, which increases the property value. Proximity to the Dubai Hills Golf Club adds even more desirability to the investment asset, as studies by KPMG and American National Association of Realtors state that golf course proximity can boost property value by as much as 20 per cent.

Collective 2.0 offer a rich choice of amenities for residents with the Dubai Hills Boulevard, featuring trendy retail outlets; the Dubai Hills Park, serving as a serene retreat; and the Dubai Hills Mall, with over 650 retail and F&B outlets, in walking distance. They also have effortless connectivity with the city with easy access to Al Khail Road and a nearby Metro station.

Promoting a new concept of openness and sustainable living, Collective 2.0 is designed to meet the lifestyle aspirations of the young and fashionable. The apartments in one and two-bedrooms are overlooking the Dubai Hills Boulevard and a few residences opening to direct views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Residents at Collective 2.0 can enjoy the ground floor as their lounge, with an informal concierge service. Designed for people to meet, interact and grow, the co-living community also boasts work spaces, relaxation areas and an entertainment zone. Collective 2.0 has several high-end lifestyle amenities too, such as open courtyards, barbeque areas, two swimming pools, a mini theatre and library.

Collective 2.0 will be launched for sale on October 25, 2018. For details, visit the Dubai Hills Estate Sales Pavilion located on Umm Suqeim Road; the Emaar Sales Centres in Downtown Dubai; the Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Centre in Ras Al Khor; the Emaar South Sales Centre on the DWC Peripheral Road in Dubai South; and the Abu Dhabi Sales Centre on the ground floor of Al Nahda Tower on 4th Street, Al Muroor Road. The centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 9.30am to 7pm, and on Fridays from 2 to 7pm at the Emaar Sales Centre in Downtown Dubai only. Alternatively, call 800 36227 (UAE) or +9714 3661688 (International); or email: Sales_Enquiry@emaar.ae.