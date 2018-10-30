Emaar Launches Limited Release of Expo Golf Villas

Expo Golf Villas also stand out for their location by the Emaar South boulevard.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Emaar Follow >

With prices starting at AED 999,888 for a three-bedroom residence, a monthly payment plan over five years and the fast-growing demand for homes near the Expo 2020 Dubai site, the Al Maktoum international Airport and an 18-hole championship golf course, Emaar has launched the ‘Expo Golf Villas’ that stand to bring high potential yield for investors.

Expo Golf Villas also stand out for their location by the Emaar South boulevard, a bustling hub of lifestyle and leisure activities, and featuring retail and F&B outlets. The neighbourhood is also near two green parks and a community centre.

The homes will appeal to professionals working in the various business hubs in Dubai South including the Aviation District, Logistics District, Business Park, Exhibition District and Humanitarian District.

Sporting a modern architecture that assures the privacy of residents, Expo Golf Villas offer premium views of green parks and immaculate landscaping. The homes are thoughtfully designed with balconies to maximise the views, while the internal finishes are in neutral tones.

The amenities include an outdoor pool, lawn, kids play area, and shaded parking in addition to the neighbourhood community centre featuring a gym and serving as a hub for social interactions.

For details on Expo Golf Villas, visit the Emaar South Sales Centre on the DWC Peripheral Road in Dubai South; the Emaar Sales Centres in Downtown Dubai; the Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Centre in Ras Al Khor; the Dubai Hills Estate Sales Pavilion located on Umm Suqeim Road; and the Abu Dhabi Sales Centre on the ground floor of Al Nahda Tower on 4th Street, Al Muroor Road. The centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 9.30am to 7pm, and on Fridays from 2 to 7pm at the Emaar Sales Centre in Downtown Dubai only. Alternatively, call 800 36227 (UAE) or +9714 3661688 (International); or email: Sales_Enquiry@emaar.ae.