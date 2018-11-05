Emaar Offers the Last Opportunity to Invest in Downtown Dubai With ‘Burj Royale’ Apartments

With unobstructed views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, the new Burj Royale apartments bring a vibrant lifestyle choice for investors and residents.

Emaar Development is offering investors the last opportunity to invest in a residential apartment in Downtown Dubai, the world’s most visited lifestyle and retail destination, with the launch of Burj Royale.

With unobstructed views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, the new Burj Royale apartments bring a vibrant lifestyle choice for investors and residents, who will be within walking distance of The Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera.

Effortless access to a wide range of amenities is the most appealing factor of Burj Royale, designed as an extension of the Old Town neighbourhood with several hotels including Address Downtown, Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown nearby. Residents also step out to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, a lively destination featuring several popular F&B outlets and cafes.

The prices of premium apartments in Downtown Dubai are extremely competitive compared to similar developments in global cities, making Burj Royale a great investment opportunity for international investors too.

With Downtown Dubai serving as the must-visit destination in the city, renowned for its retail, hospitality, leisure and lifestyle choices, as well as ease of access to the Dubai International Convention Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre, Burj Royale will meet the requirements of both business professionals and tourists.

Burj Royale residences will be launched for sale on November 5, 2018. For details, visit the Emaar Sales Centres in Downtown Dubai; the Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Centre in Ras Al Khor; the Dubai Hills Estate Sales Pavilion located on Umm Suqeim Road; the Emaar South Sales Centre on the DWC Peripheral Road in Dubai South; and the Abu Dhabi Sales Centre on the ground floor of Al Nahda Tower on 4th Street, Al Muroor Road. All the sales centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 9.30am to 7pm, and on Fridays from 2 to 7pm in Downtown Dubai and Dubai Hills Estate only. Alternatively, call 800 36227 (UAE) or +9714 3661688 (International); or email: Sales_Enquiry@emaar.ae.