Emaar Unveils Arabian Ranches III, a New Townhouse Community With a Lazy River and Wide Choice of Outdoor Sports Facilities

Arabian Ranches III

Emaar Development today unveiled Arabian Ranches III, a secure gated townhouse neighbourhood. The new masterplanned community offers a happy lifestyle with a central park spanning an area of over 30,000 square metres (about 7.5 acres), a 4 km long boulevard, community parks with an extensive choice of play areas for children, as well as wellness and sports facilities for all.

The lush-green neighbourhood also features a lazy river, cycling tracks, a retail strip, a clubhouse and community centre, a mosque as well as reputed schools and healthcare facilities in close proximity. The central park serves as a hub for recreation and socialising with a central plaza, lawns, adventure zones, parkour course, skate park, barbeque areas, gymnasium, jogging tracks and a cricket pitch, among other facilities. Arabian Ranches III also offers a direct connection to the 86-kilometre long Al Qudra Cycling Track, while the 42-metre-wide boulevard loop promotes a pedestrian-friendly healthy lifestyle.

Residents can also access the golfing facilities at the Arabian Ranches Golf Course and hone their equestrian and polo skills at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

Arabian Ranches III is effortlessly accessible to all key business and leisure destinations in the city. It is in half-hour travelling distance of Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and the Expo 2020 Dubai site, while the Global Village and Sheikh Hamdan Sports Centre are only five minutes away. The masterplan will be served by a Metro link in the future.

Arabian Ranches III will feature 3 and 4-bedroom townhouses. Recreating the happy lifestyle of Arabian Ranches – which has high ratings in the residents Happiness Score, the new townhouse community will be the most desirable destination for families.

For more details on the launch of Arabian Ranches lll on February 25, 2019, visit the Emaar Sales Centres in Downtown Dubai; Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Centre in Ras Al Khor; Dubai Hills Estate Sales Pavilion located on Umm Suqeim Road; the Emaar South Sales Centre on the DWC Peripheral Road in Dubai South; and the Abu Dhabi Sales Centre on the ground floor of Al Nahda Tower on 4th Street, Al Muroor Road. The sales centres are open from Sat. to Thurs., 9.30am to 7pm, and on Fri. from 2pm to 7pm in all locations except the Abu Dhabi Sales Centre. Alternatively, call 800 36227 (UAE) or +9714 3661688 (International); or email: sales_enquiry@emaar.ae.