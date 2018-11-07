Emerson to Modernize Sonatrach Gas Processing Plant in Algeria

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Fores Disable alert for Sonatrach Follow >

Emerson, in partnership with Fores Engineering, has signed a $32 million contract with Sonatrach, Algeria's state energy company, to modernize its gas processing plant in Alrar. As part of the contract, Emerson will combine its innovative technologies and operational certainty methodology to optimize Sonatrach’s production operations and improve the reliability and security of the Alrar plant’s processes.

Emerson’s modernization program at the Alrar gas processing plant, in the southeast part of Algeria, is designed to help Sonatrach achieve Top Quartile performance—defined as operations and capital performance in the top 25 percent of peer companies.

“Sonatrach has long been a valued customer to Emerson, and this contract further recognizes Emerson as a leading automation technology company capable of executing complete, turnkey projects to achieve measurable business improvement,” said Mounir Taleb, vice president for measurement and analytical, Emerson Automation Solutions, Middle East and Africa. “This project also enables us to support Sonatrach to ensure its facility meets the latest standards for safe, reliable and efficient operations.”

The project strengthens Emerson’s presence in Algeria, which is a strategic market for the company in Africa. “We are proud to provide Sonatrach the automation it requires to expand its gas processing operations in Alrar,” Taleb added.

In its role, Emerson will update control and safety systems, fire and gas systems, field instrumentation control and isolation valves, and other equipment to improve production efficiencies, equipment reliability and safety.

The project includes the engineering procurement, commissioning and testing of the new integrated control and safety systems, fire and gas systems, boosters and compressor controls, field instrumentation, liquid and gas metering skids, control and isolation valves, and other equipment for improved production efficiencies, equipment reliability and safety.

Sonatrach, an Algerian government-owned company that processes the hydrocarbon resources of the country, has diversified its activities to cover all aspects of the oil and gas industry value chain, including upstream (exploration and production), midstream (processing and transport) and downstream (refining, petrochemicals and marketing).