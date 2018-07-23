Emirates and Flydubai Come Together to Offer Customers Seamless Travel Options to Zagreb This Winter

Flights between Dubai and Zagreb in Croatia will be operated by flydubai from 2 December 2018 to 30 March 2019.

Emirates and its partner airline flydubai announced today that flights between Dubai and Zagreb in Croatia will be operated by flydubai from 2 December 2018 to 30 March 2019 after which flights will be operated by Emirates. The move will ensure that capacity is deployed to best serve customer demand by maximising the frequency for passengers during the winter season. This further illustrates the passenger benefits of the strategic partnership between the two Dubai-based airlines.

During this period, flight FZ1793 will depart from Dubai at 10:00 and arrive in Zagreb at 13:15 local time. The return flight FZ1794 will depart from Zagreb at 14:30 and arrive in Dubai at 23:00.

flydubai will operate the route with its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which offers customers an enhanced travel experience including lie-flat seats in Business Class, the latest Economy Class seating, in-flight entertainment via HD touchscreens and Boeing’s innovative Sky Interior throughout the cabin.

Emirates and flydubai will continue to offer a travel experience reflective of each other’s brand. flydubai’s Zagreb flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), allowing seamless connections for passengers flying Emirates to Dubai’s ultra-modern airport.

Both Dubai-based airlines currently offer customers a great choice of travel options across their complementary networks, with codeshares to over 90 destinations and several more to follow. The partnership initially began with codeshare flights to 29 cities and this has quickly expanded to meet demand as customers realise the benefits of increased flight frequencies, expanded access to global destinations on a single ticket, the alignment of the frequent flyer programme, the convenience of checking in their baggage through to the final destination, smooth transfers during transit in Dubai and more.

For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in both Business and Economy.

Since the first codeshare flights took off on 29 October 2017, more than 794,000 passengers have benefitted from the Emirates and flydubai partnership.