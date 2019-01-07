Emirates Announces the Appointment of 10 UAE Nationals to Key Commercial Positions in the Middle East, GCC and Africa

Omar Al Banna, Manager Sharjah and Northern Emirates at Emirates.

Emirates has announced a number of appointments to its commercial operations team across the Middle East, GCC and Africa, further demonstrating the airline’s commitment to strengthening its long-term commercial strategy and offer across these regions. All of the appointments bring Emirati talent into key leadership positions, either being promoted from within the organisation or through portfolio rotations, underpinning the airline’s commitment to career development and progression of its UAE Nationals. All of the new appointments are effective this week, starting 6 January.

Highlighting the importance of the new appointments to support Emirates’ efforts to strengthen its business in the Middle East and Africa, Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “As we continue to develop our operations in the Middle East, GCC and Africa, the unique backgrounds, experience and skills of each newly appointed member of our commercial team will further strengthen our commercial and business operations and drive our strategic initiatives in a new year of growth. Their experience will also be instrumental as we focus on executing many of our commercial initiatives to pursue revenue opportunities, improve margin performance, as well as capture new consumer segments.”

Mohammad Lootah will be taking on the role of Manager Jordan. Mohammad joined Emirates in 2016 and has held commercial support management roles Riyadh and Kuwait.

Tariq Al Mutawa has been appointed as Manager Kuwait. Tariq has been with Emirates for eight years, holding roles in India, Bahrain and Qatar.

Hamad Al Ali, has been appointed to lead Emirates’ commercial activities as Manager Bahrain. Hamad joined Emirates in 2013 as a Commercial Support Manager and was posted in South Africa and Ethiopia. After that, he was assigned as manager Zambia where he executed and delivered the airline’s commercial activities in that market.

Omar Al Bushlaibi, will become Manager Oman. Omar joined Emirates in 2014 as part of the UAE National Commercial Management Programme, training in the UAE Sales Department, Istanbul, as well as Mumbai before holding the role of Commercial Support Manager in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Nasser Bahlooq will be Manager Zimbabwe. Nasser joined the UAE National Commercial Management Programme in 2015, and was selected to manage the airline’s commercial activities in Yinchuan, China and most recently Yangon, Myanmar where he supported the route launch activities of the linked route to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Khalfan Al Salami, will hold the role of Manager Sudan. Khalfan joined Emirates in 2015 as part of the UAE National Commercial Management Programme, taking on further training and development in Emirates’ station in Madrid and most recently held the role of Commercial Support Manager Kuwait.

Marwan Al Marri will become Manager Riyadh. Marwan previously held the Commercial Support Manager position in Madina.

Fahad Bastaki, will take on the role of Manager Dammam. Fahad began his career with Emirates in 2015, and has also held commercial support positions in South Africa and most recently Zimbabwe.

Saeed Khalifa Bin Sulaiman will take on the role of Senior Manager, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Saeed previously held the role of Regional Manager East (Riyadh and Dammam) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Omar Al Banna, will become Manager Sharjah and Northern Emirates. Omar started his career with Emirates in 2006, and has previously held the roles of managing commercial activities in Ethiopia, Tunisia, Jordan, Corporate Sales in the UAE and most recently managing the airline’s commercial operations in in Kuwait and Iraq.