Emirates Aviation University to Partake in Global Investment in Aviation Summit

Emirates Aviation University

Emirates Aviation University is scheduled to participate in the first edition of the Global Investment in Aviation Summit, slated to take place from January 27-29, 2019 at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.

The Summit is organized by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and carries the theme “Linking Developed and Emerging Markets through Attractive Aviation Investment Opportunities”, with a focus on the aviation, air transport and air logistics sectors – which actively contribute close a third of Dubai’s total GDP output*.

“Emirates Aviation University supports the growth of the UAE’s aviation ecosystem through its carefully designed programmes and initiatives so students are ready to meet the demands of the evolving transportation industry. EAU regularly works with industry stakeholders to introduce new educational platforms, partnerships and academic projects that provide a pathway from university to industry for future graduates. Our participation in the Global Investment in Aviation Summit underscores our commitment to supporting the sector with well-trained and educated aviation professionals,” said Dr Ahmad Al Ali, vice-chancellor of Emirates Aviation University.

The university offers an extensive range of educational opportunities designed to provide students with the best aviation related specializations. Students can choose from vocational, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that combine the highest academic standards with the latest developments in the field of aviation spanning Aviation Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Aviation Safety, Aviation Security, Unmanned Aerospace Systems Design, Aerospace Engineering, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering amongst others.

EAU will also participate at a number of other UAE events in 2019, including the upcoming International Education Show on 30 January at Expo Centre Sharjah. The show is a platform for educational institutions from across the region and world to interact with talent pursuing higher studies. The university will showcase its course offerings at the Show until 1 February..