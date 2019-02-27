Emirates Green Building Council and Royal Danish Consulate General Join Hands to Promote Sustainability Initiatives

During the event

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, has signed a Programme of Cooperation (POC) agreement with the Royal Danish Consulate General to further advocate environmental sustainability in the UAE.

The Royal Danish Consulate General and EmiratesGBC will cooperate on initiatives, programmes and events to promote green buildings as well as drive sustainability as an essential part of social and economic development in the UAE. The strategic partnership will also establish a platform for the two entities to share their network of members, partners and organisations to enable greater awareness and swift adoption of green building principals within the entire building supply chain.

Saeed Al Abbar, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said: “EmiratesGBC is continuously seeking to expand our partnerships and create a larger network of advocates for sustainability in the UAE and the region. Our partnership with the Royal Danish Consulate General will enable us to work closely with Danish companies and organisations with significant industry expertise in developing engineering and construction technologies that have successfully transformed built environments. This level of knowledge and innovation will complement our sustainable growth and economic development targets.”

“The Danish Consulate is pleased to enter a strategic partnership with the Emirates Green Building Council, and together advance green building principles and retrofitting in the UAE as an answer to reduce the CO2 footprint. Denmark has long been known as a nation that puts sustainability high on the agenda, and is one of the leading nations in the world when it comes to energy efficiency and sustainable buildings that create a positive and environmental impact. For this agreement, we will ensure the involvement of relevant Danish innovation, state of art solutions and regulative principles to support the green transition in the UAE and the implementation of the UN Sustainable development goals. We look forward to promoting the sustainable and green building concept in the UAE,” said Ms Mette H. Tønnesen, Commercial Attaché at the Royal Danish Consulate General in Dubai.

The POC between EmiratesGBC and The Royal Danish Consulate General reiterates the Council’s leading role in advancing toward a net zero carbon-built environment in the UAE and the region in line with World Green Building Council’s net zero targets and Paris Agreement goals.

EmiratesGBC regularly hosts and participates in multinational events, conferences and forums. It has also developed a suite of activities, inclusive of networking events, technical workshops, focus days and facilitated training based around specific issues related to the built-environment that meet the needs of its members, of the UAE community and the wider Middle East.