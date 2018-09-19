Emirates NBD and Emaar Partner to Introduce Dubai’s Most Rewarding Card Programme, Emirates NBD U by Emaar Visa Credit Card

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Emaar Properties Disable alert for Emirates NBD Disable alert for Emaar Hospitality Group Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

U By Emaar, the customer-focused loyalty programme by Emaar, has joined hands with Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the Middle East, and the world’s leader in digital payments, Visa, to create Dubai’s most rewarding card programme, Emirates NBD U By Emaar Visa credit cards.

Emirates NBD U By Emaar Visa credit cards will allow customers to earn and redeem Upoints at 1,500 Emaar touchpoints across the hotels, restaurants and leisure assets of Emaar Hospitality Group and Emaar Entertainment as well as at Emaar Malls merchants, Dubai Opera, selective Emaar’s community shopping centres, and many more, making this the single largest loyalty programme of its kind in the region.

“As the market leader in payment cards, we are delighted to partner with the UAE’s leading hospitality and lifestyle company to create an offering unmatched in value and scale,” saidHesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD. “In addition to seamless earn and burn opportunities across 55 entities, our new card proposition offers customers unique lifestyle experiences across the four key aspects of the card – Shop, Stay, Dine & Play, making it a quintessential card to enjoy all this city has to offer.”

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: “We are committed to creating added value for our customers, and today, U By Emaar has evolved into one of the most definitive and distinctively rewarding programmes, that is easy to use and redeem. Since its inception, several exceptional experiences have been added that bring unprecedented value to our customers. The partnership with Emirates NBD will add to the lifestyle experiences assured by U By Emaar for card members, further defining it as the most sought-after rewards programme, as well as driving the growth of Dubai’s retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.”

U By Emaar is defined by the all-encompassing experience it delivers across all of Emaar’s assets. It has a simple, easy to understand earning system, with redemption through Upoints or Upoints and cash. The programme is designed with the customer in mind and benefits are not restricted by blackout dates.

Emirates NBD U By Emaar Visa credit cards offer incredible rewards together with a U By Emaar elite tier status. The cards will be available in three variants: Infinite, Signature and Family. In addition to complimentary U By Emaar status, the Emirates NBD U By Emaar Visa Infinite card offers rewards of up to 15 Upoints per AED 100 for all spends at any merchant and up to 75 Upoints per AED 100 for spends across Emaar entities including Emaar Malls - The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall; Emaar Hospitality Group’s - Address Hotels + Resorts, Rove Hotels; and Emaar Entertainment’s - Reel Cinemas, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. As an introductory offer, customers will enjoy up to 25,000 Upoints of AED 2,500 value on applying for the card.

In addition, cardholders will also enjoy a host of special benefits from a Buy one Get one Free offer at Reel Cinemas as well as up to 30% discounts on dining at Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels, and 30% discount at Emaar Entertainment destinations including KidZania®, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR Park or Dubai Ice Rink and many more.

Additional card benefits include access to over 850 airport lounges worldwide, complimentary local concierge services and airport transfers in the UAE; complimentary rounds of golf and privilege access to select courses across the UAE along with complimentary multi-trip travel insurance.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with two leading regional brands to launch Emirates NBD U By Emaar Visa credit cards that bring together a compelling set of services and benefits for UAE consumers. We believe this unique offering will help enrich cardholders’ lifestyle choices while seamlessly enhancing their retail, leisure and entertainment experiences in more than one way. And, they get to enjoy it all with the peace of mind of knowing their transactions are protected by Visa's global, secure network,” said Marcello Baricordi, Visa’s General Manager for Middle East and North Africa.