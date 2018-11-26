Emirates NBD Celebrates 47th UAE National Day

The bank is inviting citizens and residents to visit purpose-built installations depicting key values of the oath laid out at popular locations across the UAE.

The UAE’s leading banking group, Emirates NBD marks the 47th UAE National Day by offering the UAE community a unique opportunity to renew its oath and pledge allegiance to the country.

The bank is inviting citizens and residents to visit purpose-built installations depicting key values of the oath laid out at popular locations across the UAE. Participants can post photographs on the bank’s Instagram platform while reciting the oath as they traverse the country discovering the next word on their pledge journey.

Participants can also engage with a creative Snapchat National lens while renewing their oath by scanning a unique Snapchat code, to unlock the lens and select a male or female profile in traditional Emirati attire to personalise their experience. The lens then lets users renew their oath by teleprompting the oath text.

“UAE National Day is an occasion to honour our country’s unique spirit of diversity, solidarity and unity, and we are delighted to offer the community a unique platform to participate in the celebrations,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD. “As the nation marks the 47th UAE National Day in the Year of Zayed, we would like to play tribute to the progressive leadership and wise guidance of our founding fathers and rulers and wish all our customers, stakeholders, partners, and the entire community a happy National Day.”

For staff and management, Emirates NBD organised special ceremonies at the bank’s headquarters in Deira as well as its corporate office in Meydan for employees to renew their oath to the nation and mark tribute to Sheikh Zayed, the nation’s founding father, this being the Year of Zayed. Emirates NBD honoured employees who have served in the National Service and the celebrations included a tour of the purpose-built Zayed Gallery in addition to performances by Dubai Police band and students of Al Aweer Elementary School.

In addition to the bank’s branches being decorated in the UAE national colours, Emirates NBD offices across the region as well as branches will mark the occasion as a symbolic gesture of international cooperation.