Emirates Palace Welcomes New Hotel Manager

Nicolas Messian, Hotel Manager

Follow > Disable alert for Nicolas Messian Disable alert for Emirates Palace Follow >

Emirates Palace sees the appointment of Nicolas Messian as its new Hotel Manager. He will be working closely with General Manager Martin Cramer, who has been at Emirates Palace since 2018.

Messian will be overseeing the daily operations at the iconic Abu Dhabi hotel, and will play an active role in implementing key strategies and new initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicolas to Emirates Palace,” says Cramer. “With an illustrious career highlighted by quick growth, and experience holding senior positions in prominent global properties, it is befitting that Nicolas joins us at Emirates Palace. He is a proven operations leader, and I am confident that he will contribute greatly to the success of the Palace for our guests and owners.”

Messian, a French national, accomplished his studies at the famed École Hôtelière de Lausanne, before taking on senior positions at key five-star luxury hotels across the world stage. Messian a married father of three, brings over a decade of experience in the luxury hospitality industry to his new role and states “It’s an honour to join the amazing team at such an iconic hotel, one of the world’s best.” He joins the Emirates Palace team from The Ritz Carlton Toronto, where he held a similar position. Prior to Canada, Messian held the same position at The Dorchester in London and Dubai’s One and Only Royal Mirage.