Emirates Park Zoo & Resort Brings Learning With a Wildlife Twist

Experience the wildest school in the Capital as Emirates Park Zoo & Resort brings the classroom to the park this season.

As part of the zoo’s initiative to raise awareness on wildlife conservation, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort has launched a Zoo School, an immersive and hands-on environment jam-packed with a variety of activities, indoor and outdoor that is set to fuel a child’s learning experience. The curriculum features the bee world, human impact on earth, presentation on animal endangerment, a tour in the zoo museum where kids can interact with live specimens and an open area with tables for children to enjoy a creative art session and socialize.

Naima Mahmoudi, Marketing Manager of Emirates Park Zoo, said, “Our Zoo School is a great way to inspire the younger generation to conserve the living world. This also gives us the chance to educate the children on biodiversity and about the animal kingdom in the best way possible.”

“Our programs are specially crafted to provide kids with an experience of a lifetime by allowing them to interact with the magnificent creatures in the zoo, giving them a whole new understanding and appreciation to their environment” she added.