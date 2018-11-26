Emirates Steel Showcases Construction and Building Products at Big Five 2018 in Dubai

Emirates Steel stand at the Big Five 2018 Conference, Dubai.

Emirates Steel, the only integrated steel plant in the UAE and a subsidiary of the General Holding Corporation (SENAAT), is participating in the Big Five International Building and Construction Show 2018. The show is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre between the 26th to 29th of November, and will bring together over 2,600 exhibitors from 64 nations across the world to Dubai.

Emirates Steel will be showcasing its unique steel product range, which caters to the construction and building industries. Emirates Steel will be attending the event for the 8th year, demonstrating its continued commitment to the regional construction sector and its suppliers within the industry.

“Our continued participation at the Big Five conference highlights our dedication to the manufacturing of high-quality steel products, alongside being an industry leader through our commitments to sustainability and safety,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel. “The Big Five Conference allows us to share with our current and future customers in the construction and building industries our extensive range of high quality products, developed specifically with these sectors in mind. In addition, the event provides us with the opportunity to build new strategic partnerships to support our future growth and development.”

“Alongside showcasing our range of products to those attending the conference, we are looking to understand the needs of those in the construction sector, and we will be excited to share developments with them as to how we at Emirates Steel are adapting our products to be in line with the industry’s requirements. We are continuously looking to develop our range of steel products as well as our manufacturing processes, in order to meet the needs of our customers.” concluded Eng. Al Remeithi.

The UAE has the most active construction market in the region, with the active project market estimated at $513.5 billion. The urban construction sector accounts for 63% of the total value of active projects in all sectors of the country.

There are market challenges, but Emirates Steel remains confident of the opportunities for growth, given that in the third quarter of 2018, 425 projects were awarded in the UAE with a total value of US $12.4 billion, up by 19% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Emirates Steel looks to increase their presence in these construction projects through the continual refinement of their products and processes.

Additionally, as a result of Emirates Steel’s commitment to its customers and suppliers, the company is holding a Suppliers and Customers Day on November 26th at the Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi. Through such events, Emirates Steel continually looks for the formation of mutually beneficial partnerships with its customers and suppliers.

Emirates Steel’s pavilion at The Big Five, located in the Arena, will allow participants to see the range and quality of the products developed for the construction industry, designed to meet the highest international standards of quality.

The Big Five International Construction and Building Show brings the world’s biggest names in construction to Dubai to discuss the status of the industry, alongside sharing knowledge and exchanging ideas in the sector.