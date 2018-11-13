Emirates Steel Showcases Oil and Gas Products at ADIPEC 2018 in Abu Dhabi

Emirates Steel stand at ADIPEC

Emirates Steel, the only integrated steel plant in the UAE and a subsidiary of the General Holding Corporation (SENAAT), is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2018. The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, from 12-15 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

During the exhibition Emirates Steel is showcasing its steel product range, which is uniquely suited to meet the requirements of the oil and gas industry. Emirates Steel’s participation in the event for the fourth consecutive year is a reflection of ADIPEC’s status as the largest oil and gas event in the Middle East.

“Our consistent participation at ADIPEC is a result of our commitment to becoming a leader in the manufacturing of high-quality steel products with the highest standards of safety and sustainability,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel. “ADIPEC provides us with the opportunity to showcase our wide range of high quality steel products developed specifically for the oil and gas industry and to expand our existing strategic partnerships, as well as create new ones through knowledge exchange and sharing best practices.”

During the last three years, Emirates Steel sold 215 thousand tons of heavy and medium sections for use in the oil and gas industry across the GCC, USA, Russia, Europe and South Korea. At the end of 2017, Emirates Steel’s production capacity increased to more than 3.2 million tons, including rebar, wire rod and heavy sections.

“In addition to showcasing our existing product range at ADIPEC, we are keen to understand the upcoming needs of participants in order to develop new products. Emirates Steel is dedicated to increasing value for our customers and shareholders. We are continuously working towards realizing our vision of becoming a world class steel manufacturer providing the highest quality products, services and solutions to our customers,” concluded Eng. Al Remeithi.

Emirates Steel’s pavilion at ADIPEC, located in hall five, will provide a chance for ADIPEC participants to view its expansive range of high quality products, many of which have been developed specifically for the oil and gas industry and meet the highest international standards of quality.

ADIPEC is hosted annually by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and is one of the world’s largest and most influential oil and gas events that brings together industry stakeholders and experts to share knowledge and exchange ideas on a brighter future for the energy sector.