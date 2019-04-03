Emirates Wins Best First Class at 2019 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines

Emirates has been awarded Best First Class in the world at the 2019

Emirates has been awarded Best First Class in the world at the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® awards for Airlines. The airline also clinched several other awards including Best Regional Business Class Middle East, Best First Class Middle East and nabbed the overall Travelers' Choice Major Airline honour for the Middle East. TripAdvisor has awarded the world’s top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines by TripAdvisor flyers, gathered over a 12-month period.

Emirates’ First Class experience has defined premium travel introducing product innovations like private suites, the in-flight Shower Spa, the Onboard Lounge and many other industry firsts. The airline’s latest First Class cabin features the game-changing, fully enclosed private suites inspired by Mercedes-Benz that have floor to ceiling sliding doors, sleek design features, soft leather seating, high-tech control panels and mood lighting.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline said: “Emirates’ First Class product is an end-to-end experience. It begins before the flight takes off - from the chauffeur drive airport transfer to exclusive check-in counters, use of our dedicated Emirates Lounges, and all the onboard comforts and services. We set the bar a long time ago defining what First Class travel should look like and we continuously invest in product and innovation so we are very pleased that our customers have recognised our unparalleled First class experience with this award.”

Customers across all cabin classes enjoy award winning levels of comfort and care when travelling with Emirates, from the warm hospitality of its multinational cabin crew, to having access to an expansive entertainment catalogue with over 4,000 on demand channels of the latest movies, music and games on its icesystem, as well as regionally inspired meals and complimentary beverages. Families are also well catered for with dedicated products and services for children.