Emirates Wins Second Consecutive Best Entertainment Award at APEX 2019 Global Passenger Choice Award

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Emirates Follow >

Emirates clinched its second consecutive award for Best Entertainment at the 2019 Global Passenger Choice Awards held during the APEX EXPO in Boston, USA on Monday. The airline was also given a Five-Star Global Airline Official Airline Rating, the highest rating in the first airline rating program based solely on verified and certified passenger feedback.

Emirates has continuously invested in its inflight entertainment system, ice, as an integral part of the world-class travel experience it offers to customers in all classes. The airline recently launched its own Food and Wine Channels on icegiving customers a behind-the-scenes look at how it creates its onboard menus and works with its global partners.

In addition to its own content, ice features up to 3,500 channels of entertainment. This includes the latest movies from around the world in over 40 languages, numerous award-winning TV box sets, a huge music collection and over 100 games. In the last year, more than 1,000 channels were added to provide customers with a varied range of entertainment options.

ice also features expert-led LinkedIn Learning courses that cover topics such as Leadership, General Management and Marketing; as well as uTalk language courses offering lessons for beginners.

Over 170 aircraft are equipped with Live TV featuring sports tournaments as they happen and real time news updates. Wi-Fi is available on over 99% of the Emirates fleet and customers across all cabins can enjoy 20mb of free data. Emirates Skywards members can enjoy unlimited free Wi-Fi or discounted data plans throughout their flight, depending upon their tier and the cabin that they are flying in. Each month over a million passengers connect while travelling on Emirates.

The APEX Passenger Choice Awards are based on passenger feedback gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organizing app. Using a five-star scale, more than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 500 airlines from around the world between 1 July 2017 and 31 June 2018.