EmiratesGBC Wins Dubai Quality Award for Excellence in Creating Value for Its Members

The Emirates Green Building Council has been chosen as the winner in the Representative Entity category of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, has been chosen as the winner in the Representative Entity category of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award at the 25thBusiness Excellence Awards ceremony held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena Ballroom.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, these prestigious Awards include the Dubai Quality Award (DQA), Dubai Human Development Award (DHDA) and the Dubai Business Excellence Scheme (DSES). The ceremony is hosted annually by the Dubai Economic Department (DED), and the Awards honour and recognise the sustained high-quality performance, achievements and excellence of various businesses and entities.

EmiratesGBC was awarded for the Representative Entity category recognition, which falls under the broader framework of the DQA, for its noteworthy role in engaging, offering benefits and creating value for its members.

Saeed Al Abbar, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said: “We are honoured by this significant recognition at the Dubai Quality Awards, which further underlines our commitment to creating sustained value for our members and stakeholders. With the UAE’s attention on sustainable development and to realise the green vision envisaged by our leadership for the nation, we are focused on raising awareness and strengthening industry partnerships to promote tangible action towards sustainability in the built environment. The recognition highlights the best practices that we follow in our work practices.”

The nominations for the Awards were assessed based on the Excellence Model used by the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), which focuses on nine criteria for organisational excellence. A thorough site assessment was conducted as part of the awards process, and applicants are expected to demonstrate sustained continued improvement.

EmiratesGBC regularly hosts and participates in multinational events, conferences and forums. It has also developed a suite of activities, inclusive of networking events, technical workshops, focus days and facilitated training based around specific issues related to the built-environment that meet the needs of its members, of the UAE community, and the wider Middle East.