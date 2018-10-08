Empower’s ‘24⁰C Cool’ Campaign Records Saving of 4.1 Percent in 3 Months

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, concluded its ‘24⁰C Cool’ campaign, which was launched in July 2018. The three-month campaign seeks to reduce energy consumption through maintaining optimum temperature and reducing the value of customers' consumption bills, to achieve sustainable development goals. Empower achieved 4.1% savings on district cooling consumption in the past three months.

“Our initiatives aim to reduce energy consumption and preserve natural resources. This supports the objectives of the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the emirate into a global hub for clean energy and green economy and strengthen its position to become the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. It also supports the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by the Golden Jubilee of the Union,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“The campaign achieved satisfactory results that reflect consumer awareness. Consumers are active partners in national sustainable development plans, through their commitment to reduce consumption, especially in summer when there is a high demand for energy usage. This is why we double our efforts, in summer, to meet the increasing demand for cooling services, through sustainable public awareness and educational initiatives. These initiatives have a significant role in shaping consumer behaviours, making them more aware of the risks of climate change. This contributes to preserving the environment and making Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050,” added Bin Shafar.

The campaign includes tips and guidelines that contribute to reducing energy use during the summer. These include encouraging consumers to set their air conditioners to 24 degrees Celsius, in addition to other innovative methods to reduce room temperature and reduce monthly costs by using environmentally friendly tools.

By the end of 2017, Empower achieved total savings of 1,072 MW of electricity, and AED 2.8 billion worth of savings through energy optimisation. Empower introduced an online calculator on its website to helps its customers monitor and plan their district cooling consumption, helping them reduce consumption and achieve significant savings.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.