Empower Achieves 13 Percent Emiratisation in 2018, With Females Amounting to 44 Percent of Total Emirati Employees

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced 4% hike in the Emiratisation rate this year compared to 2017. Emirati employees represent 13% of the total number of employees of the company while female employees has a representation of 44% in it. Empower has employed talents from 29 nationalities this year, achieving cultural diversity that contributes in creating an inspiring environment for working and sharing experiences.

“Our efforts to increase the number of employees and attract the best talents in district cooling align with the expansion plans currently being implemented by Empower, as this will reinforce our efforts to meet the increasing demand on district cooling, which has recently witnessed increasing popularity, reaffirming our success in raising awareness on the importance of transitioning to clean, safe and green energy solutions”, said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Empower strives to increase Emiratisation in accordance with the strategic vision of the UAE government, which aims to increase Emiratisation and achieve annual rate amounting to 4%, by encouraging nationals to engage in all critical sectors. Empower also takes steps to increase the number of its female employees, in order to promote the role of women and empower them to assume leadership positions in the energy sector, as well as to engage them in decision making and developing the establishment’s future development plans. We have great confidence in women’s capabilities, competence, and ability to achieve constructive and fruitful cooperation with men, proving in many occasions their ability to make a difference in all tasks entrusted to them,” added Bin Shafar.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.