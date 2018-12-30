Empower Eases Customer Bill Payments Through Noor Bank E-Services at No Extra Charge

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Noor Bank to ease customer bill payments and also to support the government’s initiatives on transformation to smart channels. This comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership, to complete Dubai’s smart transformation by 2021. This also supports the leadership’s efforts to improve the quality of services and achieve customer happiness.

Under this MoU, among the 85,000 customers of Empower, who have accounts or credit cards with Noor Bank can easily pay their bills without visiting Empower’s branches, through Noor Bank’s website or smart application, with no extra charge.

“Empower is expanding its strategic partnerships with financial and banking organisations, to increase customer satisfaction and happiness on the services offered to them. These include easy bill payments through e-services and without additional fees. We follow a clear strategy to offer innovative services that will transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. We also work to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021, to make the Government of Dubai a pioneering and excellent government that is proactive and creative in meeting the needs of individuals and society as a whole,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar noted that Empower offers e-services to its customers to pay bills, view their bills and payment history, register and track requests, and view consumption trends. He stressed that the partnership with Noor Bank meets customers’ needs and allows them to pay their bills through its electronic platforms. This supports the mutual cooperation between Empower and various banking and financial organisations, to achieve customer happiness and satisfaction.

Currently, Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to around 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.4 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.