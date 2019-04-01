Empower Enhances Its e-NOC System for a Complete Paperless Transaction

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, announced that the company has enhanced its electronic No Objection Certificate portal (e-NOC portal) to make the whole process paper free, related to NOC. The improved version will be benefited to all applicants including individuals as well as institutions. Empower has launched the e-NOC system in 2015 and in the new upgraded system, processes at all the stages from application till the issue of NOC have been shifted to electronic mode. This is part of the company’s strategy to transform all its transactions to smart channels to contribute to the Dubai’s Paperless Strategy and to achieve the objectives of Smart Dubai to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

The upgraded e-NOC System of Empower will serve for all types of NOCs including ETS Room NOC (Design, Construction, Civil Works Handing Over, and Chilled Water Connection) and Other Types of NOCs (Information, Service & Road, Trial Pit, Shoring, Piling & Excavation, Final Clearance Certificate, Handing Over, Dewatering, Site Mobilization, Temporary Use of Empower Plot, Using Own A/C Sytem, etc.). The system will also supports the revalidation and revision of all types of NOCs.

“Empower works according to a clear strategy to implement the Dubai Paperless Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve smart transformation and get rid of internal and external paper transactions in the services of Government of Dubai by 2021. In addition, we work to achieve the objectives of Smart Dubai to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar highlighted that Empower strives to fully implement e-services to increase the satisfaction and happiness of its contractors and consultants who are considered the permanent partners for the company's work. The e-NOC system will save time and effort of Empower’s customers, suppliers and associates, and allow them to complete their transactions, without having to visit Empower’s customer service centres.

The enhanced e-NOC system offers a set of benefits and features. These include integration to electronic communication systems, which sends SMS and email updates on application status to the applicant’s registered mobile number and e-mail ID, e-NOC download - where applicants can simply download and print a copy of the electronic NOC from the system, ETS NOC Quick Reference - a unique reference number for easy tracking of related ETS Room NOC, and Integration to WF System, the easy tracking of approval stages by the integration between E-NOC System and Workflow System.

All types of documents can be uploaded in to the system, including drawings. The upgraded e-NOC system is enriched with user-friendly and advanced features that has made the process 100% paper-less and hard copy submission would no longer be entertained.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Deira Waterfront, Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.