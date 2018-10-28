Empower Invites Public to Take Part in Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, launched a Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in cooperation with Al Jalila Foundation. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a worldwide annual campaign promoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease. Empower conducts this campaign as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and coincides with the Year of Zayed.

Various activities are organized as part of the campaign to raise awareness about the risks of this disease which took away the lives of many women around the world . An Awareness Talk was organized at Empower’s Head Office in collaboration with its social partners last week on the topic ‘Prevention of Cancer’. The session was conducted by an employee of Empower who is a cancer fighter. Also a “Pink Sale” is organized on 29th October 2018 to support Al Jalila Foundation on their cancer prevention activities.

“We work with our social partners to support their CSR efforts. We are committed to activate our involvement in the community by actively participating in national and international public health events, especially with those related to global health. These efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021, which reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a place for educated, healthy, creative and empowered people, and with full of pride and happiness,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Breast cancer has become a major concern for humanity. It is one among the leading causes of cancer deaths in the world, and one of the most common causes of death amongst women. In addition, the number of people suffering from this disease is steadily increasing. The latest statistics shows that breast cancer is impacting 2.1 million women each year worldwide and about a half million women die due to this disease. This has become a necessity that all public and private organisations must intensify their efforts to raise awareness of this disease and work to urge female employees and all segments of society to acknowledge early detection of this malignant disease. Early detection can contribute to facilitate the journey of treatment that afflicts the people suffering from this disease, and their families,” continued Bin Shafar.

