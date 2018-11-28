Empower Organises Special Activities to Celebrate the 47th UAE National Day

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, organised several activities on the occasion of celebrating UAE’s 47th National Day. The event was organised in the presence of Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, along with a number of senior officials at Empower head office.

“I would like to convey my earnest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, and all citizens and residents of the UAE, on the occasion of the 47th UAE National Day,” said Bin Shafar.

“Our celebration of this year's national day is also a celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who dedicated his life to serving the nation. The Founding Father established the foundations of a young state that succeeded in taking a prominent position in the world, within 47 years of its formation. The UAE, established by our Founding Fathers, continues to be raised by the people of UAE and our wise leadership,” added Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar stressed that the UAE created a new era of development, which included structural reforms in many social and economic fields, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The UAE is continuously witnessing developments at all levels and this has enabled it to maintain its global leadership in serving Arab and humanitarian affairs. This reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership that shapes and anticipates the future through the implementation of the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 to prepare the UAE for the future, secure a happy future and a better life for future generations, and make UAE the best country in the world.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.