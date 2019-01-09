Empower Participates in 2019 Ashrae Winter Conference & Ahr Expo in USA

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Follow > Disable alert for Air-Conditioning Engineers Disable alert for Ahmad Bin Shafar Follow >

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, headed a high-level delegation from the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, which will take part in the 2019 American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Winter Conference and AHR Expo, the world's largest gathering of the leading global cooling and air conditioning service providers, at the Georgia International Convention Center in Georgia, USA. The conference is held to discuss several topics on the challenges of innovative energy-saving technology and solutions, from 12 to 16 January, 2019, and 56,000 members of the association representing 132 countries will be attending.

The agenda of this year's conference includes, a number of events, training, educational activities, seminars and panel discussions, hosted by the ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI). The organisers of the conference has also structured a technical programme that will be reviewed 100 sessions in eight main pillars selected according to the participants' interests and the latest updates in cooling and air conditioning systems. These pillars include ‘Systems and Equipment’, ‘HVAC&R Fundamentals and Applications’, ‘Refrigeration’, ‘Construction, Operation, and Maintenance of High Performance Systems’, ‘Common System Issues and Misapplications’, ‘The Convergence of Comfort, Indoor Air Quality, and Energy Efficiency’.

Two new tracks are also added this year; ‘Building Integrated Renewables and Natural Systems’, and ‘The Engineer's Role in Architecture’. While the first one focuses on energy technologies, renewable energy sources, and the future of smart networks, the second track will focus on the role of engineers in constructing safe and flexible building designs and structures, in addition to selecting equipment and strategies to facilitate the implementation of integrated projects.

“Empower is committed to take part in all the sessions at ASHRAE conference as it is a valuable opportunity for those working in the field of cooling and air conditioning worldwide, as well as experts in the energy sector. The event provides a platform for exchanging of information and networking, through a wide range of presentations, discussions, and tracks. It is also an opportunity for Empower, the world's largest district cooling services provider, to highlight its projects, and state-of-the-art solutions and technologies,” said Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar noted that Empower’s strategy is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who called for the participation of everyone is transforming Dubai into a global hub for innovation and innovators. Through its efforts and participation in global conferences, Empower seeks to develop this sector, locally and globally, and expand its strategic partnerships and cooperation with various organisations in this field, including ASHRAE, and other participating companies. These companies are some of the leading global service and solutions providers in technologies and equipment for the refrigeration and heating. Furthermore, Empower aims to learn about the latest solutions and technologies and promote it across the region.

“Our need to exchange experiences and strengthen partnerships stems mainly from our commitment to enhance sustainable development efforts in the UAE. District cooling is now one of the key elements of modern and sustainable cities. Our participation in ASHRAE conference allows us to exchange views, bring together visions and fruitful and constructive cooperation to achieve the common objectives of all participants. The conference offers a unique and stimulating environment for learning from the experiences of others and reflecting on success stories, such as Empower’s,” concluded Bin Shafar.

Founded in 1894, ASHRAE is an international and technical association of individuals and organisations interested in heating, cooling and air conditioning. ASHRAE Conference is the largest global gathering of major refrigeration and air conditioning service providers, with over 200 global experts in the field of refrigeration, air conditioning and energy management from major international scientific organisations and institutions. The conference aims to unify visions, share ideas, review the latest technological systems in the field of refrigeration and air conditioning, and find practical and advanced solutions to support energy efficiency, enhance indoor cooling services, and promote sustainability to create the required balance and preserve the environment.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.430 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.