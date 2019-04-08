Empower Reinforces the Circular Economy 360 Model for a Sustainable Dubai

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, continues its deep-rooted approach and efforts to employ smart district cooling systems that support the transition towards “Accelerating the Circular Economy 360”, and achieving the national development goals based on more sustainable development paths. Empower has aligned its strategy with national visions and strategies, mainly the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to create and maintain a sustainable environment and infrastructure by 2021, and the UAE Centennial 2071, which aims to secure a happy and sustainable future for generations to come and enhance the country's status as the best country in the world.

UAE adopted the Circular Economy, as a substitute for the traditional linear economy. The latter relies on ‘producing, manufacturing and wasting’, while the circular economy relies on optimum utilisation of resources to preserve natural resources and prevent their depletion. The Government of the UAE, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has signed the "Accelerating the Circular Economy 360" initiative to be the first country to support the Global Initiative. District cooling, which is now widely adopted in several countries, aims to achieve the objectives of the circular economy. Moreover, district cooling systems are environmentally friendly and contribute to enhancing energy efficiency and saving energy, as it uses 50% less energy compared to conventional cooling systems.

Recycling of resource is one of the basic principles of circular economy, and adopting it requires utilising the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Empower relies on recycled water, and adopts a solid approach based on encouraging innovation and employing modern technologies to achieve sustainable development. Empower works on cooling and saving water during peak hours, through Thermal Energy Storage (TES) and Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technologies to reduce wasting fresh water and conserve water resources by using treated sewage water in its operations. Empower has received IDEA Innovation Awards for the '360 Solution for Metering Artificial Intelligence, AIMS 360' technology, the first of its kind in the field of district cooling, that support the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy, secure sustainable energy supply, and enhance efficiency, using AI technology to keep abreast of the global technological development in this sector. Empower has also adopted the 'Energy Transfer Solution Flow Control Optimisation Using Statistical Process Control' system.

Empower has recently revealed the world’s first unmanned and fully automated 50,000 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT) district cooling plant, , by the company. It uses AI to monitor and automatically adjust inflow and outflow of the chilled water, as well as Advanced SCADA system with the capacity to read 2 million data related to cooling towers, chillers, transformers, water supply etc.

“Empower's district cooling systems are based on sustainability and recycling, which is the foundation of the circular economy, making it the most suitable model for sustainable development, to meet the needs of the present without compromising the needs of future generations. District cooling systems have become an essential element in planning and designing modern environmentally friendly buildings, in the world and in Dubai. District cooling is one of the six energy efficiency accelerators within the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL),” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar stressed that Empower's efforts support the reduction of electricity and water consumption by 30% by 2030, by spreading awareness among its 100,000 customers in Dubai about rationalising the use of district cooling systems to conserve natural resources and protect the environment. This supports making Dubai a global hub for green economy, and the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.

“Empower has developed innovative solutions and technologies to enhance this vital sector, which is witnessing a steady increase in demand. This comes in line with the objectives of the UAE Green Growth Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which includes six pillars that consolidate the country's status as a global center for green economy. In addition, we are actively participating in global efforts to reduce energy-related carbon emissions, as district cooling is one of the previously mentioned energy efficiency accelerators,” added Bin Shafar.

“Through its unique projects and initiatives, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Empower has contributed to making Dubai one of the most sustainable cities in the world. This was confirmed when Dubai was crowned as the “Champion City” for district cooling sector globally, at the eighth edition of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) District Cooling Conference and Tradeshow 2018, held last December in Dubai,” concluded Bin Shafar.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and others.