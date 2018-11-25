Empower to Serve 45,000 Rt District Cooling Services to Deira Waterfront Project

During the signing

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, and Ithra Dubai LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), signed an MOU to provide Deira Waterfront Development with 45,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) of district cooling services. The project aims to develop Deira and its popular market.

The contract has been signed by Ahmad Bin Shafar, the CEO of Empower, and Issam Galadari, Director & Chief Executive Officer of Ithra Dubai L.L.C, at the Head Office of Ithra.

Empower announced that the project will be constructed in two phases. The first phase includes providing around 20,000 RT to 18 buildings, covering an area of 570 thousand square meters. The second phase includes providing 25, 000 RT to 28 buildings, covering a total area of around 910,000 square meters.

“Deira Enrichment Project is one of the emirates leading projects which translate the leading role of Dubai’s sustainable projects. The Project will be facing the Arabian Gulf coastline of Dubai; it is a combination of canals and artificial archipelago, as well as residential and commercial buildings, hotels, and other facilities that support Dubai as a tourist and commercial destination,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“We are happy to partner with Ithra Dubai to provide environmentally-friendly district cooling systems that use 50% less energy compared to conventional cooling systems,” added Bin Shafar.

“Our partnership with Empower, the world's largest district cooling service provider, will strengthen our role in sustainable community development. The project is a major new waterfront attraction stretching more than 5 km between Dubai Creek and Hamriya Port. A mixed-use development, It includes hotels, residential and commercial towers, retail, storage facilities, parking lots, as well as diverse amenities.” said Issam Galadari, Director & Chief Executive Officer of Ithra Dubai L.L.C.

Empower recently signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ithra Dubai LLC, to supply 11,000 RT of district cooling services to ‘One Za’abeel’.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.