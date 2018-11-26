Empower Stresses Contributing for Sustainable Development by Adopting District Cooling Solutions With Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence Applications

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has urged key urban developers around the world and the most influential individuals in the construction sector, on the importance of sustainable development and keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as adopting district cooling solutions with digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. This came during the 39th Big 5, which is being held from 26 to 29 November, 2018, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“This year, Big 5 discusses about issues related to the district cooling sector. This reflects the positive global awareness of economic and environmental benefits that can be derived from the use of district cooling. Some of the sessions at the exhibition is focusing on green infrastructure and sustainable construction, which promotes energy efficiency in new buildings, both residential and commercial, such as factories, to increase their operational efficiency and their role in protecting the environment from carbon emissions. In the same context, one of the session shed light on an equally important theme that discussed the role of environmentally-friendly buildings in assuring a green future of GCC countries. It also discussed the role of governments in raising awareness on the importance of green transformation in urban planning, as well as its huge economic, social and environmental benefits, through education and enact new laws and legislation regulating this sector, and encouraging investors to design their projects according to this perspective” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“The Big 5 is one of the largest events in the construction industry in the Middle East. The event is a global forum for the most important development sectors, with over 2,500 exhibitors from 60 participating countries attracting more than 79,000 specialised visitors annually. The exhibition is a great opportunity for Empower to continue its relentless efforts to promote sustainability in major economic entities by urging them to adopt efficient and environmentally-friendly district cooling systems, and seriously consider the gradual phase-out of traditional cooling systems. This supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the transition towards a green economy that is based on energy conservation and preservation of natural resources for future generations, through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Plan 2021, which aims to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city whose environmental elements are clean, healthy and sustainable,” added Bin Shafar

Bin Shafar also stressed the need to keep abreast of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the use of digital technologies and AI applications. Empower is developing its technology and devising solutions to implement the plan for a complete transition towards a green economy. Empower has received IDEA Honorable Innovation Awards for the '360 Solution for Metering Artificial Intelligence, AIMS 360', the first of its kind in district cooling, and the IDEA Honorable Innovation Awards for the 'Energy Transfer Solution Flow Control Optimisation Using Statistical Process Control'. These awards were given as part of the 109th International District Energy Association, IDEA, Annual Conference and Tradeshow 2018, held in Vancouver, Canada.

Bin Shafar also highlighted Empower's efforts to bring innovations and developments in the district cooling sector. The Company has recently introduced a model of the world’s first unmanned and fully automated 50,000 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT) district cooling plant, to be completed in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor and automatically adjust inflow and outflow of the chilled water, as well as Advanced SCADA system with the capacity to read 2 million data related to cooling towers, chillers, transformers, water supply etc. It also uses the award-winning Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) and Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technologies to serve chilled water to 90 buildings through ETS Rooms located in each building. The plant is set to be completed by Q4 of 2019.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.