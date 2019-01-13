Empower Takes Part in WFES 2019

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced its participation in the 12th World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2019, which is being held from 14 to 17 January in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. WFES is a key event within the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and is the world's largest annual event for the development of future energy, energy efficiency and clean technologies.

WFES consists of an international conference, exhibition, panel discussions, the Financial Village Project, the Future Leaders Programme, corporate meetings, and other various social events. The event will discuss about emerging technologies and future cities, and will host over 850 exhibitors from more than 40 countries, within energy, water, solar power, organic waste, green buildings and transportation sectors.

Empower will review its major achievements in the field of energy, clean technology and efficiency, as well as its outstanding projects that have contributed to raising the company's production capacity to 1.43 Million RT. The key projects of Empower will be demonstrated for visitors at its arcade in Hall no. 5 (Energy Hall), on the DEWA platform, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Empower will also showcase a model of its AED 250 million worth upcoming plant in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), which is the world’s first unmanned and fully automated 50,000 RT district cooling plant. The plant uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor and automatically adjust inflow and outflow of the chilled water, as well as Advanced SCADA system with the capacity to read 2 million data related to cooling towers, chillers, transformers, water supply etc. It also uses the award-winning Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) and Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technologies and the plant’s operational efficiency will reach 0.89 KW/t, using 6 water chillers running on 11KV of electricity.

“Empower is committed to participate in the WFES, the world's leading platform for governments, decision-makers in companies, investors and entrepreneurs. The summit brings together business and innovation in energy, clean technology and efficiency to contribute to sustainable development in the world. WFES promotes participation in determining the fortune of this vital sector by taking strategic decisions to meet the growing energy challenges in the world,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Empower is also committed to participating in building a sustainable future based on diversification of the economy and reduction of carbon emissions. Energy, particularly clean and renewable energy, are the key elements to achieve a sustainable future in Dubai. This contributes to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai's position to be the world's most sustainable city and the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050. This supports the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, to reduce energy and water consumption by 30% by 2030 and the Dubai Plan 2021, to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city whose environmental elements are clean, healthy and sustainable,” continued Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar stressed that Empower’s participation in these events will have a positive impact in the exchange of experiences and knowledge of the latest developments in the energy sector around the world, and in discussing cooperation between the participants to develop this sector. Empower has an exceptional experience in district cooling, as it is a global leader in this sector, and is pleased to share its 15-year experience with others.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to around 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.