ENBD REIt Announces Q3 NAV of USD 1.11 per Share, Proving Resilient to Market Headwinds

ENBD REIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust established with the objective of generating a regular dividend income stream for investors, typically derived from income from investment properties, usually in the form of rent, with the additional opportunity for capital appreciation and increases in the value of the equity.
The Fund Manager, Emirates NBD Asset Management, is one of the leading asset managers in the GCC region with approximately US$4.2 billion assets under management as at 31st March 2017. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, is based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The Fund Manager provides a wide range of investment solutions, from in-house managed funds to tailor-made discretionary solutions. It manages funds across a variety of asset classes, including MENA equity and global fixed income, global risk profiled solutions, real estate, and a wide range of Shari'a compliant instruments, structured to cater for diverse risk appetites.Less...
Contact Information:
8th floor, East Wing, The Gate Building
Dubai International Financial Centre,
P.O Box 506578,
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates