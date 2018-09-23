End of Summer Offers at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium

With the summer season almost ending, M Hotel Downtown by Millennium welcomes you to its stunning property located in the heart of the city with exquisite offers to enjoy in with friends or family for a perfect summer ending.

Start your day right by indulging in an enticing breakfast spread at Lemon Pepper Restaurant and revel in a buffet featuring freshly baked goods, a live omelet station, porridge, yoghurt, and fresh fruits. What’s more, guest can also enjoy complimentary access to the La Terrasse Pool Deck & Bar.

Cornelia Erhardt, the hotel’s General Manager said, “We are committed to offering innovative and fresh experiences for our guests, so they can end up leaving feeling amazing after a good feed. This offer is the perfect deal for families seeking ways to create memorable moments while experiencing the warmth hospitality and service of M hotel Downtown by Millennium.”

Perfectly situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, close to all the major areas of interest including the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, this architectural landmark stands tall amidst the action of the city. M Hotel Downtown by Millennium is also a celebrated destination for dining due to its high quality of food, spectacular views and personalized service. Experience a combination of hospitality par excellence, and distinctive design with modern amenities at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium.

The breakfast is available daily from 6:30 am-10:30 am and rates start at AED 90 for adults and AED 60 for kids, including pool access.

For reservations, please call +97144502000 or email, reservations.mhdd@millenniumhotels.com or visit www.millenniumhotels.com