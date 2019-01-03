Enjoy and Relax This Winter With Marina Hotel Kuwait Special Offer!

The offer includes a one-night stay in one of the hotel’s spacious rooms or luxurious suites at special rates with a great complimentary breakfast buffet.

Marina Hotel Kuwait welcomes its guests with a special offer specially tailored to cater for everyone’s taste. All the guests are invited to spend a memorable time with their families in this beautiful weather.

The offer includes a one-night stay in one of the hotel’s spacious rooms or luxurious suites at special rates with a great complimentary breakfast buffet. The buffet will contain wide variety of quality foods for all tastes.

The offer will also avail 20% discount on lunch and dinner buffets. The hotel’s best chefs went above and beyond to prepare a large array of international dishes to serve at the extraordinary Atlantis restaurant which is the perfect place to dine overlooking a magnificent sea view.

Also, our guests will enjoy a free access to our state-of-the-art Health Club and its diverse range of activities which includes a well-equipped fitness area, outdoor heated pool and indoor courts for basketball and squash. The club is open daily from 06:00 – 22:30 so guests may fit it into their schedule when it is convenient for them

Apart from the wide-ranging hotel facilities, our guests can break the daily routine by visiting Marina Mall, which is among the best shopping malls in Kuwait and is only walking distance from the hotel. They can also visit Marina Crescent which is an ideal location for family leisure in this lovely weather.

Marina Hotel Kuwait offers the perfect venue for the winter under the twinkling lights and the cool breeze of the Arabian coast. The offer is valid for locals & residents during December 2018 until February 20, 2019 excluding December 31st, 2018.

For more information, please visit our website: www.marinahotel.com