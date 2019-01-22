Enjoy Spectacular Edutainment Animal Shows at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

During the event

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort hosts a herd of exotic animals and offers patrons an unforgettable zoo experience. The edutainment animal shows and presentations include, Sea Lion presentation, Elephant Encounter and Tropical Birds Show.

The various entertaining educational shows are showcased at various times at the zoos park theater and wildlife park. Guests can attend an educational presentation about the vivacious sea mammals to get a better understanding on the ecology of sea, the roles human play in conserving sea lions and learn about their methods of adaptation, and characteristics of its eco system. Kids can also enjoy their tricks of diving, climbing, and dancing which will keep visitors of all ages entertained throughout.

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort offers guests an elephant feeding session and an educational program about the largest land mammal in the world. Radha and Madhu are friendly cheerful mammals who were rescued from the circus where they were abused for several years and are now spending their days playing. Families can enjoy a fun filled presentation of the lovely tropical birds featuring, blue golden macaws, parrots, and rose breasted cockatoos. What’s more, the crowd will also get a chance to learn about the types of birds and see them do amusing tricks.

Naima Mahmoudi, Marketing Manager of Emirates Park Zoo, said, “We are very happy to present our guests with an invaluable session with sea lions, elephants, and tropical birds and continue to raise awareness. It is an astonishing experience to interact with animals in their natural habitat it gives visitors a sense of authentic environment like the African Savanna.”

Sea Lion Presentation

Timing: 10:40am, 04:00pm, and 06:15pm

Venue: Park Theater

Price: AED30

Elephant Encounter

Timing: 09:30am, 11:30am, 03:00pm, 05:30pm and 07:00pm

Venue: Wildlife Park

Price: AED30

Tropical Birds Show

Timing: 10:00am, and 04:45pm

Venue: Park Theater

Price: AED20

For more information, visit www.emiratespark.ae or get in touch by e-mail marketing@emiratespark.ae or call +971-2-5010000