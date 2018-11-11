Enjoy a Spectacular Staycation and Brunch With the Eat. Play. Stay. Package at Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi.

Start the weekend on a high note by enjoying a scrumptious outdoor brunch on the 25th floor and a lavish staycation at the Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi.

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Disable alert for Marriott Hotel Follow >

Start the weekend on a high note by enjoying a scrumptious outdoor brunch on the 25th floor and a lavish staycation at the Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi.

The EAT. PLAY. STAY. Package includes a night stay in one of their spacious rooms with a fun Friday brunch for two at the hotel's AT25 restaurant located on the rooftop. Featuring live entertainment that includes the latest mixes by their resident DJ, James Harrington the magician, and several games such as life-sized Genga and a Foosball table. Enjoy a selection of dishes from their signature restaurants including Velocity and JW Steakhouse accompanied by a variety of desserts and drinks.

This affordable package includes an early check in at 12:00pm and a late check out at 4:00pm plus breakfast and brunch for two.

Book your package here: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/auhmc-marriott-hotel-downtown-abu-dhabi/

Perfectly situated at the heart of downtown Abu Dhabi, close to all the major areas of interest including Al Wahda Mall and the Corniche, this architectural landmark stands tall amidst the city .Experience a combination of five-star hospitality, and upscale, distinctive design with modern amenities at Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi.