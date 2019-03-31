The Environment Society of Oman was founded in March 2004 by Omanis representing different regions and many different professional backgrounds. The Society is the first of its kind in Oman and works by promoting conservation and environmental awareness in all sectors of society. In February 2009 ESO was accepted as a member of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and was chosen to represent environmental organizations from West Asia at UNEP. In June 2012, ESO attended the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (called the Rio+20) in Rio de Janeiro as an officially accredited NGO as per the UN General Assembly's decision (A/66/L/44).
Environment Society of Oman Highlights Milestones and Discusses 2019 Plan During Annual General Meeting
The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) held its annual general meeting (AGM) at the Cultural Club in Muscat, both board and staff members reviewed progress and milestones of 2019, and discussed plans for 2019. The annual and financial reports were presented and deliberated upon by members. Feedback from ESO members regarding ESO’s performance and their expectations was also discussed.
Her Highness Sayyida Tania bint Shabib Al Said, President of ESO, thanked members, volunteers, sponsors and supporters. A special thank you was given to Horwath Mak Ghazali LLC for continuing to conduct ESO’s audit, and also to the law firm Al Busaidy Mansoor Jamal & Co. for its ongoing assistance with ESO’s constitution. Her Highness announced that the new category of board members known as Board Member Emeritus was given in 2018 to Dr Mehdi Ahmed Jaaffar and Ms Lamees Daar, former board members and founding members of ESO.
Members were asked to observe a minute’s silence in memory of Dr Mohsin Al Amri, who passed away at the beginning of the year. Dr Al Amri was a former board member and lead researcher of ESO’s frankincense project. Omar Al Riyami, ESO board member, gave a presentation about ESO’s progress, this included its financial status and forthcoming events and activities for 2019.
ESO has already had a busy start to the year. In January, it organised a beach clean-up of Masirah beaches. The group collected over 190 tons of waste and disposed fishing gear in collaboration with Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, Masirah Municipality and Be’ah. In February, ESO received a major boost to its Green School Initiative following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading global and regional resource management company, Veolia. The company is providing the much-needed funds to implement the new educational project and will also be supporting the capacity building of young Omanis in the field of environmental conservation.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Same-day service deliveries in GCC an untapped market: Wing CEO
- So cool it's hot: Saudi Arabia's $3.2B HVACR market driven by construction boom
- Oman sees steady upswing in fishing industry
- Breathe easier with LG Saudi Arabia’s new indoor ventilation system
- Careem offers discounts to riders headed to the gym!
- Omanoil announces historical financial performance at Annual General Meeting
- Abu-Ghazaleh Chairs Meeting of the Board and General Assembly of the Arab Society of Certified Accountants
- DEWA discusses international best practices in quality, health, safety & environment
- Dubai Quality Group unveils 2008-2009 strategy at Annual General Meeting
- DEWA organises 8th Annual Best Practices Conference on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment