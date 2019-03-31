Environment Society of Oman Highlights Milestones and Discusses 2019 Plan During Annual General Meeting

During the event

The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) held its annual general meeting (AGM) at the Cultural Club in Muscat, both board and staff members reviewed progress and milestones of 2019, and discussed plans for 2019. The annual and financial reports were presented and deliberated upon by members. Feedback from ESO members regarding ESO’s performance and their expectations was also discussed.

Her Highness Sayyida Tania bint Shabib Al Said, President of ESO, thanked members, volunteers, sponsors and supporters. A special thank you was given to Horwath Mak Ghazali LLC for continuing to conduct ESO’s audit, and also to the law firm Al Busaidy Mansoor Jamal & Co. for its ongoing assistance with ESO’s constitution. Her Highness announced that the new category of board members known as Board Member Emeritus was given in 2018 to Dr Mehdi Ahmed Jaaffar and Ms Lamees Daar, former board members and founding members of ESO.

Members were asked to observe a minute’s silence in memory of Dr Mohsin Al Amri, who passed away at the beginning of the year. Dr Al Amri was a former board member and lead researcher of ESO’s frankincense project. Omar Al Riyami, ESO board member, gave a presentation about ESO’s progress, this included its financial status and forthcoming events and activities for 2019.

ESO has already had a busy start to the year. In January, it organised a beach clean-up of Masirah beaches. The group collected over 190 tons of waste and disposed fishing gear in collaboration with Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, Masirah Municipality and Be’ah. In February, ESO received a major boost to its Green School Initiative following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading global and regional resource management company, Veolia. The company is providing the much-needed funds to implement the new educational project and will also be supporting the capacity building of young Omanis in the field of environmental conservation.