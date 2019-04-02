EPAA Organises the 7th Desert Park Spring Program

the Desert Park Spring program

Organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), the 7thedition of the Desert Park Spring program was launched on Sunday 31st March. Aimed at the children of EPAA employees, the program will be held at different locations throughout the UAE until April 3rd, 2019. Participating entities include Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the Natural History & Botanical Museum.

HE Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “The launch of the 7thedition of the Desert Park Spring program and initiative is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who emphasises the importance of educating the community about ways to conserve wildlife and preserve biodiversity. EPAA is keen to launch environmental educational programs for students.”

Mrs Al Suwaidi added, “The program aims to highlight the importance of social responsibility, protecting the environment and conserving biodiversity. It will also enhance cooperation among departments in the UAE. We plan to raise the students’ environmental awareness and to stress the importance of their role in protecting the environment; we hope to encourage the students to spend time on productive activities during spring break.

There were a variety of activities on the first day of the program; Sharjah Heritage Institute hosted a workshop about heritage crafts including doll-making and gypsum carving, and the Natural History & Botanical Museum presented an educational program for children. The children will learn about Al Ain National Museum, Al Ain Zoo – for a workshop on zoo animals – and Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre are also planned. On the fifth and final day of the program, the children will be honoured at a ceremony at EPAA’s headquarters.

EPAA plans to continue organising the Desert Park Spring program, which is always well-received; it is popular with both children and parents because it helps to fill the students' free time while educating them about environmental issues.