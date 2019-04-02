EPAA Organises the 7th Desert Park Spring Program

In the last decade, environment and conserving natural resources takes the first place internationally, and since The Emirate has been a pioneer in the fields of science and culture; Sharjah, led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, established an institution in charge of environmental affairs. This establishment led to the founding of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah.
The Authority aims to protect the environment, and the wildlife and its biodiversity. This happens through scientific research, setting appropriate policies to raise awareness, supporting the principle of sustainable development to preserve natural environmental resources, and by a guaranteed exploitation of natural resources to the benefit of the present generation without wasting the right of future generations.
Also, the Authority seeks to be the main source and the main reference in the Emirate of Sharjah for environment and wildlife.
The ِAuthority also adopts the principle of participation and teamwork, between the Authority and the public institutions that have relevant environmental affairs on both scientific and practical levels. It also depends on sharing the members of the society in this noble goal which is the basis of the resettlement of our scientific capabilities; and to generalize the responsibility.