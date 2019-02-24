Epson’s Education Solutions Demonstrated at GESS Pave Way for More Collaborative, Interactive and Dynamic Classrooms

Epson will be present at stand B30, Sheikh Saeed Hall, DWTC.

Epson’s market leading solutions for the modern classrooms on display at the Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) from February 26th –28th, makes learning more efficient as they connect collaborative groups, and empower both teachers and students.

On display at GESS are Epson’s bright full HD Projector EB-990U that offers multiple connectivity solutions; EB-710UI, which offers ultra-bright 100-inch Full HD images, and a set of collaboration and sharing tools to make creating engaging lessons easier; and WorkForce Pro WF-C869RD3TWFC printer that prints up to 84,000 pages without having to replace the ink, and uses up to 95 percent less power than competitive color lasers.

Jeroen Van Been, Director of Sales, Epson Europe B.V says: “At Epson, we understand education, and our solutions take into account the collaborative, technology driven classrooms of today. Our interactive display solutions provide a scalable image size, so every student gets a perfect view without losing image quality or needing constant zoom adjustment. Having the right sized image for a room can make a huge difference to levels of concentration, enjoyment and understanding. Our 3LCD technology combines high resolution, brightness up to 8,000 lumens for dedicated education sector projectors. We also have projectors with lumens up to 25,000 for other sectors. Our technology provides rich colours to produce vivid, engaging images even in brightly lit classrooms. Teachers can easily move around the room and effortlessly share Chromebook content with wireless connection to the classroom’s interactive display.”

“GESS, being the region’s foremost event to learn and experience the best solutions for teachers and students, is the ideal event for us to showcase our products and technology,” adds Jeroen.

Epson’s EB-990U projector, on display at GESS, is a full HD projector offering 3,800 lumens. With the iprojection app, it is easy to display content from PCs and smart devices. It comes with 16W speakers that provides powerful sound even in large rooms and removes the need for additional speakers, saving both time and money. A microphone input is also available.

Another highlight at the Epson stand is EB-710UI. It is a multi-PC projection software that allows teachers and students to share content simultaneously. The projector ensures that students can read everything on the screen with the interactive ultra-short-throw laser display solution, delivering collaborative lessons on a large scalable display to promote greater sharing and

participation in the classroom. The moderator function allows teachers to remain in control, choosing what student content to display. It comes with a dual-pen and finger-touch annotation for easy control.

Time and cost savings are important to the education sector and Epson’s WorkForce Pro WF-C869RD3 TWFC, on showcase at GESS, saves on energy. Reduce waste with this reliable 4-in-1 business MFP, featuring predictable printing costs and low user intervention. The printer features a range of software and tools that provide secure printing options, efficient scanning and helps to manage devices remotely.

Epson will be present at stand B30, Sheikh Saeed Hall, DWTC.