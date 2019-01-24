Epson Extends Its Lead as Number One Pro AV Projector Vendor Across Emear & CIS After 3 Years of Continuous Growth

Epson now commands 34 per cent of the Pro AV market across EMEAR.

Epson continues to extend its position as leading projector manufacturer in the Pro AV and installation market above 6,000 lumens across EMEAR & CIS, according to latest market share data from Futuresource. Epson now commands 34 per cent of the Pro AV market across EMEAR, an increase of 12 percentage points over the same period last year, with market share continuing to increase in 2018.

Across the world, Epson has held the number one market share position for projectors for 17 successive years, with total global sales of projectors of 23.7 million since 2006. Epson is now the market share global leader for projectors above 6,000 lumens commanding a 31% volume share, some 9 percentage points higher than its nearest rival.

Shihab Zubair, Regional Sales Manager- Professional Solutions, Epson Europe B.V says: “I’m delighted with the latest market share figures. What is particularly pleasing is the number of new customers that we have engaged with who have moved to Epson from competitor brands and substitute technologies. Many of these customers have done so because they have seen how we have satisfied our existing customer base without whom we would not have the success we do.”

“Our success is down to our continuous desire to improve by listening to our customers. We have improved our product planning, and even our commercial approach, many times over the past few years based on this valuable customer insight. I want to thank not only our customers for our ongoing success but also the team at Epson that work incredibly hard to bring these fantastic products to market, 2019 will be even bigger and better as we launch our long-awaited L20000U 20k lumen WUXGA projector and L12000Q 12k lumen native 4k model, amongst other exciting new products soon to be announced.”