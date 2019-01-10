Epson to Participate at SGI 2019 for the 10th Year Highlighting High Value Solutions for Professional Printing Industry

Shihab Zubair, Regional Sales Manager

With the theme‘Value Added Signage Solutions’,Epson will participate for the tenth year at SGI Dubai 2019, the region’s largest event for Signage, Digital Signage, Retail Signage Solutions, Outdoor media, Screen and Digital printing industry. Epson will showcase their new digital signage solutions, latest video projectors line and software solutions for signage. On display at Epson’s stand will be latest innovations in printing for signage, graphics, dye sublimation, textile, and labels. These include Epson’s SureColor SC-S80610, SureColor SC-F9300 and SureColor SC-F2100 inkjet printers that produce outstanding output with superb colours and clarity. Visitors can also experience Epson’s LightScene EV-100, the dynamic laser projector for digital art and signage.

Duncan Ferguson, Vice President, Professional Printing & Robotics, Epson Europe B.V. will participate in a panel discussion on the second day of the show to discuss the future of the printing and signage industry.

Shihab Zubair, Regional Sales Manager- Professional Solutions, Epson Europe B.V, says, “SGI is an industry leading event for Epson to showcase our latest technologies and innovations to leading players in the signage, graphic imaging, screen and digital printing industries. Epson's range of large format printers lead the way in high quality colour, and black and white printing. Designed with professional users in mind, each large format printer is precision built to deliver; the highest image quality is possible at lightning fast print speeds, while powerful media handing functionality and innovative production features maximise productivity and quality.”

Epson’s SureColor SC-S80610 printer, displayed at the show, offers users a new way to create everything from simple signage to high-end displays, lightboxes, canvas, and wall paper printing. Every single component has been entirely designed and manufactured by Epson to ensure seamless operation and guarantee professional-quality results. Epson’s SureColor SC-F9300 dye sublimation textile printer, on the other hand, is designed primarily for fast, high-volume printing for clothing, textiles and soft signage, as well as other printed merchandise.

In addition, visitors can experience Epson’s SureColor SC-F2100, a direct-to-garment printer that can start printing t-shirts and other items straight away. This model offers faster, higher quality printing, with reduced intervention and the ability to create any design.

Epson will be present at stand 7D-04 in Hall number 7 at DWTC from January 13-15, 2019.